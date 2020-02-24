Six confirmed coronavirus cases in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control said there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the San Antonio area – including five cases among the group of passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The five infected individuals are being cared for at a local medical facility.

“Because the passengers on the Diamond Princess were in a close setting where there has been a significant spread of COVID-19, they are considered at high-risk for infection and we expect to see additional confirmed cases among this group,” the CDC said in a statement.

The sixth coronavirus case involves an American evacuee who arrived in San Antonio from Wuhan. The CDC said this person remains in federal isolation at a local medical facility.

“CDC is working closely with Texas health officials, and other local partners. At this time, we continue to believe the risk of coronavirus exposure to the general public is low, including in San Antonio and Bexar County,” the CDC said in the statement.

Source: KABB FOX29