Texas A&M announces suspension of classes next week

Dear Texas A&M University Community:

Please be advised that classes will not resume until Wednesday, March 18 to allow for planning and logistics to ensure the provision of all university services in the most efficient, effective and safest way. Dining, transportation, health, counseling and other services will be available on a normal schedule Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

There are no plans to cancel classes. Texas A&M is not requiring that all courses move to an online format at this time. The university will continue to keep faculty, staff and students updated. Faculty will communicate with their students on changes. In addition, please check the university’s COVID-19 website for updates.

Self-Isolation

Self-isolation guidance continues as announced on March 6 with regard to travel to, from or through COVID-19 Levels 1, 2, and 3 areas.

Self-Monitoring

Students, faculty and staff who have travelled internationally to non- Level 1, 2 or 3 countries or those who have travelled domestically to other states are encouraged to self-monitor. According the CDC website, self-monitoring includes taking temperatures twice a day and remaining alert for cough or difficulty breathing. If you feel feverish or develop measured fever, cough, or difficulty breathing during the self-monitoring period, you should self-isolate, limit contact with others, and seek advice by telephone from a healthcare provider. Texas A&M students may call 979-458-8300. For after-hours contact/inquiries, call the Dial-a-Nurse program at 979-458-8379.

Outbound International Travel:

Texas A&M announced Monday that university-sponsored travel outside of the United States is prohibited between March 16 – May 1, 2020. Students, faculty and staff currently traveling abroad may continue to follow the same guidelines issued on March 6 which is noted below. Given the fluid nature of the situation, the university will make decisions about travel beyond May 1 in the weeks to come. Any mission-critical or health-critical exceptions must be approved in advance by senior administrators. Additionally, the university strongly encourages faculty, staff and students to refrain from all international travel during this time.

All faculty, staff and students currently on international travel are subject to guidelines issued on March 6 which advise anyone returning from COVID-19 Level 1, 2 or 3 areas to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus. The reporting portal remains intact for students, faculty and staff currently on travel to, through or from any location that has been designated as Level 1, 2, or 3 by the CDC for COVID-19.

No cases to date:

There have been no cases of coronavirus reported at Texas A&M and no students who are presenting any symptoms, including those few individuals who returned from CDC Level 2 and 3 countries.

Events:

The Brazos County Health District issued guidelines from the CDC that strongly encourage event organizers and staff to prepare for the possibility of outbreaks in their communities.

