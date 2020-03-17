Texas Trending: Bars Closing, Uncle Sam’s wallet opening, & #AskAbbott

Today in Texas Trending, Nexstar Director of Digital Content Austin Kellerman shows us what is catching the internet’s attention in Texas today.

One of the big developments is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott agreeing to appear in a virtual town hall on Nexstar stations across the state, including FOX44.

He’ll talk about the response with his officials from Health, Education and Emergency Management.

You can watch the Town Hall on FOX44 and on fox44news.com. Our company, Nexstar Media Group, will be the exclusive media partner for this program. It will be shown statewide on TV and streamed live on 15 websites in different media markets.

Of course, this is not a typical Town Hall, because there will be no audience.

So, this is your chance to ask the governor a question. You can submit one on social media in writing or on video for 20-seconds or less.

Use the hashtag #AskAbbott to send us your questions by 5pm tomorrow. We do prefer video.

And be sure to join us for “State of Texas: Coronavirus Update: A Virtual Town Hall with Governor Abbott” on Thursday from 7-8pm here on FOX44 and streaming live on fox44news.com.