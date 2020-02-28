Tips for taking precautions against coronavirus in McLennan County

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – As fear continues to grow regarding the coronavirus, health officials in McLennan County want to ease your concerns.

The director for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District says although the virus will most likely hit the United States, those in Central Texas should not be concerned – but they should be aware.

Dr. Brenda Gray says it’s important for you to take precautions. Anything you would do to stay away from the flu, do to stay away from coronavirus.

“So we don’t want the general public to panic, but we do want people to take the normal precautions they would take in the flu season, or you know, other virus that we’ve had practiced or we’ve had encountered within the last decade or so,” says Dr. Gray.

Dr. Gray says the virus first came on the scene in December 2019, so we are only about 12 weeks into finding out how to deal with the virus from the perspective of public health.

But here in the United States, the risk is relatively low.