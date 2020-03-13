Breaking News
Killeen Police Investigate a Triple Homicide.
Trump declares national emergency to bolster funding for fighting virus outbreak

Coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has announced that he is officially declaring a national emergency over the new coronavirus.

The president spoke at Rose Garden press conference and said no resource will be spared in responding to the virus. He says that the declaration will free up nearly $50 billion to help the states and cities.

Trump says he is also asking every hospital in the U.S. to activate their emergency preparedness plan.

He is facing growing criticism about his mixed messages on the severity of the outbreak and over the administration’s scattershot response.

But the president is defending the administration’s response, particularly its temporary ban on travel from Europe, saying it will save lives. He says of the virus that “this will pass” and the nation will emerge stronger.

