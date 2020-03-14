Trump declares virus emergency, Pelosi announces aid deal

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in order to free up more money and resources. He has denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available for the new virus, whose spread has roiled markets and disrupted the lives of everyday Americans.

Late Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a deal with the Trump administration for an aid package from Congress that would provide free tests, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs. The crush of late-day activity caps a tumultuous week in Washington as the virus outbreak shuttered the capital’s power centers to tours, roiled financial markets and left ordinary Americans suddenly navigating through self-quarantines, school closures and a changed way of life.