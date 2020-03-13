UMHB extends Spring Break by one week

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor has extended Spring Break by one week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university said in a statement Thursday that classes and other university events scheduled for March 16-20 have been canceled. A decision about changes to spring athletic events will be made separately in consultation with officials from the American Southwest Conference.

Because of the dynamic nature of this situation, a determination has not been made about class format after March 20. Decisions regarding next steps related to delivery of education and student services will be communicated as soon as they are made, according to the university.

Most campus housing will remain closed during the extended Spring Break. Students should remain off campus at this time. Students who have no alternative living arrangements can contact Dr. Brandon Skaggs, Vice President for Student Life, at bskaggs@umhb.edu.

Source: University of Mary-Hardin Baylor