WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host ten free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from January 3 through 8.
The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.
- Monday through Friday:
- Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Monday, January 3:
- McGregor I.S.D. (903 Bluebonnet Parkway, McGregor) from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Tuesday, January 4:
- Pilgrim’s Pride (2500 E. Lakeshore Drive) from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Robinson I.S.D. Intermediate Campus Café (605 S. Old Robinson Road) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Wednesday, January 5:
- Connally I.S.D. Cafeteria (200 Cadet Way) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Lorena I.S.D. Cafeteria (1 Leopard Lane, Lorena) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Thursday, January 6:
- Indian Spring Middle School (500 N. University Parks Drive) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Friday, January 7:
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the Parlor (517 Columbus Avenue) from 7:30 a.m. – Noon
- Saturday, January 8:
- China Spring I.S.D. Intermediate School (4001 Flat Rock Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Estella Maxey Place Apartments (1809 J. J. Flewellen Road) from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Source: City of Waco