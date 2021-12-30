WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host ten free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from January 3 through 8.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.

Monday through Friday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, January 3: McGregor I.S.D. ( 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, McGregor) from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Tuesday, January 4: Pilgrim’s Pride ( 2500 E. Lakeshore Drive) from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Robinson I.S.D. Intermediate Campus Café (605 S. Old Robinson Road) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Wednesday, January 5: Connally I.S.D. Cafeteria (200 Cadet Way) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. Lorena I.S.D. Cafeteria (1 Leopard Lane, Lorena) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Thursday, January 6: Indian Spring Middle School (500 N. University Parks Drive) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Friday, January 7: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the Parlor (517 Columbus Avenue) from 7:30 a.m. – Noon

Saturday, January 8: China Spring I.S.D. Intermediate School (4001 Flat Rock Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. Estella Maxey Place Apartments (1809 J. J. Flewellen Road) from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Source: City of Waco