Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths Saturday

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 162 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and an additional five deaths. Nineteen cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 17,249.

There are 1,083 estimated active cases, and 15,913 estimated cases who have recovered.  

The Health District says complete hospitalization data was not available at the time of this press release. It will be updated with Monday’s press release.  

Five additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, three males and two females in their 60’s to 80’s bringing the total deaths to 253. 

