Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Waco, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 219 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and three additional deaths.

One hundred and ten of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 13,375.

There are 1,422 estimated active cases, and 11,774 estimated cases who have recovered.

Eighty-six are hospitalized. Of the 86 hospitalized, 64 cases are McLennan County residents. Fourteen are on ventilators.

Three additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths to 179. The deceased are two females and one male all in their 80’s.