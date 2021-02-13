Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Saturday

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 31 new COVID-19 casas Saturday and one additional death.

The total number of cases is now up to 24,245. 415 cases are active. 23,438 have recovered. 63 people are hospitalized, of those 31 are McLennan County residents.

Sadly, the county reported one additional death bringing the total number of deaths up to 392, the most recent death was a 84-year-old man.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 11, 2021 was 13.44%.