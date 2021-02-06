Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths Saturday

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and three additional deaths.

That brings the total number of cases in the area to 23,624.

The county says there are 671 active cases, 22,575 have recovered and 88 are hospitalized. Of the 88, 53 are McLennan County residents.

Sadly, three additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths is 378. The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 4, 2021 was 14.39%.