WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 85 new COVID-19 cases Saturday with an additional four deaths. The total number of cases to date is 21,894.

There are 1,193 estimated active cases, and 20,376 estimated cases who have recovered.

One hundred and fifty-five are hospitalized. Of the 155 hospitalized, 106 cases are McLennan County residents. Twenty-one are on ventilators.

Four additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 325.