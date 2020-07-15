Walmart to require all customers to wear masks starting July 20

Walmart announced on Wednesday it will require all customers to wear masks starting July 20.

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” the company said.