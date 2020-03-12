What is a pandemic?

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – So far, COVID-19 is in 113 countries, with more than 121,000 cases. It has killed more than 4,000 – with 29 of those in the United States.

But what is a pandemic? The World Health Organization says it is an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people.

For a better understanding, FOX44 speaks with Bradford Holland, M.D., of the McLennan County Medical Society, on this topic. You can see our interview in the video above.

