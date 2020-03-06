World Health Organization stressing containment of coronavirus

GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Health Organization is urging countries to continue their efforts to contain the coronavirus.

The W.H.O. says containment helps to buy time for hospitals to prepare for the virus spreading, and helps bring the world closer to finding a cure.

“As cases increase, we’re continuing to recommend that all countries make containment their highest priority. We continue to call on countries to find, test, isolate, and care for every case and to trace every contact,” says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, W.H.O. Director.

The organization’s message comes as the number of coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 worldwide.