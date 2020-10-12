Mammograms during the COVID era

As we continue to social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, doctors say it’s important that women don’t distance themselves from their annual mammogram.

A mammogram is similar to an x-ray. It can spot early breast cancers that you can’t feel or find otherwise.

Right now, some people are understandably afraid to go to a doctor’s office or hospital for fear of catching the Coronavirus – but Physician Assistant Cassie Connerty from Baylor Scott & White says the medical community has developed extra policies to keep patients safe.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she wants to remind women that it’s important to not delay their yearly screening.

“Early detection is key. The earlier we can detect that breast cancer, the smaller it is, more treatment options we have, the better the prognosis, and the better that cure is for the patient,” Connerty says.

A mammogram only takes a few minutes. Doctors recommend women should get a mammogram every year starting at the age of 40.