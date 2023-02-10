WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco and the surrounding area are full of rich history, telling the stories of the people, places and moments which have shaped Central Texas.

This history and the associated stories and images can be easily explored through the Waco History app and Waco History website – developed by Director of Baylor University’s Institute for Oral History / Associate Professor of History Stephen Sloan, Ph.D. and Assistant Director of the Institute / Lecturer Adrienne Cain, M.L.S.

During Black History Month, Cain and Sloan will lead a Black History Walk through downtown Waco – highlighting the impact and legacy of Black Americans. The tour will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McLennan County Courthouse, located at 501 Washington Avenue.

Both the in-person walk and the tour in the Waco History app focus on the Black Americans who held a central role in the development of Waco and McLennan County since the first permanent settlements were established in the mid-19th century.

Cain says the two-mile tour will allow participants to get a glimpse of historical landmarks while gaining knowledge from her and Sloan. Participants will learn stories of Paul Quinn College, A. J. Moore High School, The Farmer’s Improvement Society and more.

Walkers are encouraged to pre-load the Waco History App on their devices, but this is not required to enjoy the walk. This event is offered in coordination with Waco Walks.

This is the second year in a row that Cain and Sloan have led the tour.