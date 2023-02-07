KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Black History Month during a reception at City Hall on Tuesday, February 7.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the City Hall foyer on the first floor – located at 101 North College Street. The community is invited to attend. Both the local NAACP branch and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce have been invited – as mayor Nash-King presents an official proclamation.

According to the City, Black History Month is observed throughout the nation annually during the month of February and was established by Carter G. Woodson in 1926 as Negro History Week. President Gerald Ford official recognized Black History Month in 1976 and ever since, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February with an observance. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating Black history.

The national theme of this year’s observance is, “Black Resistance.” Organizers say African-Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms, and police killings since their arrival to America. Organizers say there have been ongoing efforts to advocate for a dignified, self-determined life in a just, democratic society in the United States.

The City says it looks forward to celebrating the achievements of the African-American community and recognizing their central role in U.S. history, and appreciates the culture’s contributions to making this country what it is today.