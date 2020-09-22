Hispanic Heritage: Importing culture to Central Texas

Each dress, pair of shoes, and accessories are made in Mexico from cities like Michoacán, Guadalajara, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Merida.

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A Hispanic family originally from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon is bringing Mexican culture to Central Texas.

They started a business which not only fills a void in the area, but also helps families in Mexico financially.

Each dress, pair of shoes, and accessories are made in Mexico from cities like Michoacán, Guadalajara, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Merida.

The Garcia family decided to start their business a year and a half ago, M.D. Novedades de Mexico, after seeing a need in Central Texas.

Owner Elizabeth Garcia says it all began when she was looking to buy Mexican items for a party, but quickly realized nobody sold them in Belton.

They started small – selling Virgin Mary dresses, gabanes and sombreros. Her business quickly grew to what it is today.

She says little by little, they have expanded their business. They now have three locations inside La Pulga de Belton, where they sell every Sunday. She thanks God for all of their merchandise.

Most of the items are hand-made by families in some of Mexico’s most impoverished cities – meaning this business isn’t only this family’s livelihood – but other families depend on them, as well.

“I am very proud to be able to help all our communities with more needs. For example, in Chiapas, there are many needs. There is no one to help them,” says Elizabeth.

Now, they hope to expand their business.

The plan is to begin selling at flea markets in waco… and open up a store in belton.

“We’re looking for a way to start selling at the flea market on Saturdays, and be able to open up a place here in Belton,” says Elizabeth.

This is all to continue helping those from her home country succeed.

“To be able to help all those people have some extra income, and with that they can get ahead,” says Elizabeth.

And to share a bit of Mexico’s culture with Texans.

You can see more Hispanic Heritage here.