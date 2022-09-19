KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Hispanic Heritage Month during a reception at City Hall this Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The City says this event will take place in the City Hall foyer on the first floor, located at 101 North College Street, and the community is invited to attend. The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce-Central Texas, the Sociedad Cultural HispanoAmericana, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) Herencia #4297 and the Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) #4535 have been invited – as Mayor Nash-King presents an official proclamation.

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed throughout the nation annually from September 15 through October 15, and started in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the commemoration to a month-long celebration.

The City of Killeen says the national theme of this year’s observance is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. The City looks forward to celebrating the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latin-Americans – including those from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America – who make this country what it is today.