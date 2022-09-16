WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Hispanic Heritage Month is here, and there are several activites planned for the Waco community!

The Grassroots Community Development organization took the time to share just a few of the activities happening througout the next month.

The Fiestas Patrias event will take place on Sunday, September 18 at 4 p.m. at the Extraco Events Center, located at 4601 Bosque Boulevard.

The Dia De La Raza event will be taking place Sunday, September 25 at 5 p.m. at the St. Francis Catholic Church, located at 612 N 3rd Street.

The Fiesta Day event will be taking place Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Family of Faith Worship Center, located at 4112 Memorial Drive.

Charro Day will be taking place Sunday, October 2 at 1 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 2621 Bagby Avenue.

The Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be taking place Thursday, October 6 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kendrick Elementary School, located at 1801 Kendrick Lane.

The Hispanic Heritage Month Parade will be taking place October 9 at 1 p.m. along Austin Avenue.

Hispanic Day at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo will be both October 9 and October 16. The Fair & Rodeo will be taking place at the Extraco Events Center.

The Dia De Los Muertos Parade and Festival will beginon Saturday, October 29 at 4 p.m. It will be in downtown Waco.