Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Throughout March, FOX 44 and Nexstar Media Group has shined a spotlight on the Remarkable Women of America.

The Central Texas Remarkable Woman of 2023 is Dr. Leigh Anne Green. She is the owner of Green Eye Associates in Waco, an optometrist, mother, wife, and Baylor University Alum.

“Optometry is something I’ve always wanted to do and loved it since I was in high school,” Dr. Green told FOX 44 News.

Dr. Green graduated with Honors from Baylor University and did her graduate work at the University of Houston.

Throughout the years, Dr. Green has taken part in several mission trips, including one in Honduras. She treasures the opportunity to provide eye care for those less fortunate.

Dr. Green said, “it was exciting to get to serve these people and try to love them and use our skills to help them see better. We do great things out there in the world and we can come home and still be a great mom.”

For being named the Central Texas Remarkable Woman, Dr. Green was flown out to Los Angeles to attend a special event honoring women from across the country.