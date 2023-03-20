Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — During the month of March, FOX 44 News, and our parent company Nexstar Media, is celebrating the remarkable women of Central Texas.

Marissa Maguire is one of those women. She has worked in the hospitality industry since the age of 18. She has been a general manager at hotels like Marriott and Hilton.

When the Maguires decided to move from the Dallas/Fort Worth area to McGregor to be closer to family, Marissa was given the opportunity to work for the McGregor Chamber of Commerce. In just one year, she created small business networks and a marketing education program for many micro businesses.

“You have to really look at, okay, what resources are we providing, what benefits are we providing to the business community and are we meeting their needs?” Marissa said.

Marissa also realized she had unfinished business in her life. Earlier in her life, she put her college education on hold as her hospitality career took off. So she went back to school online to get her diploma.

“I wanted that thing framed. And the whole family helped, you know, support me. And the kids thought it was hilarious that Mom had homework, just like they did,” Marissa told FOX 44’s Hannah Hoover.

Marissa is now General Manager for the AC Hotel by Marriott being built in Downtown Waco.