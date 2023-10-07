Whitney (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Hill County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people in connection with a deadly shooting that took place near Whitney Friday morning. The victim of the shooting has been identified as 46-year-old Cory Shelton.

Deputies found Shelton’s body in the 100 block of Bluegrass Street around 10:46 a.m. Friday after getting a call about a man lying in the street. Witnesses also told them that a newer model black pickup with three people inside drove away from the shooting.

Deputies quickly found one of the suspects at a convenience store on the corner of FM 933 and FM 2604 and took him into custody.

Around 2:30 p.m., a witness called the sheriff’s office and said a woman fitting the description of another suspect was sitting on a bench in the 900 block of S. Bosque in Whitney. Police found her and uncovered that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. Officers took her into custody.

Investigators found the vehicle seen at the shooting in the 200 block of Ash Ridge around 4:25 p.m. They also learned the last suspect in the deadly shooting was 31-year-old Charlie Harris of Longview.

Law enforcement officers found him in a nearby RV. They say he was armed and refused to give himself up. Officers say Harris called several people and told them he was going to, “shoot it out with deputies”.

After deputies set up a perimeter, the Hill County Crisis Negotiations Team contacted Harris to persuade him to give up. He finally did at 6:37 p.m.

Harris is in the Hill County Jail on a murder charge. The names of the other two suspects are not being released until charges are filed.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.