HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash from earlier this month.

Sheriff Rodney Watson says the crash claimed the life of Tiffany Dove. The suspect is a 25-year-old man from the Whitney area.

The man is being held in the Hill County Jail on the charge of Collision Involving Death. Sheriff Watson says the man is currently awaiting arraignment, and no bond has been set.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is in a supporting role to the Texas Department of Public Safety in this case.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.