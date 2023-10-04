Hill County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help catching the person responsible for a deadly hit and run crash that took place October 3rd in Hill County, just north of Whitney.

Troopers say the victim was walking south on FM 933 near County Road 1221 when a vehicle hit the person. The vehicle drove off without helping the victim, who died at the scene.

Anyone who may have spotted or may have information regarding this crash should contact the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.