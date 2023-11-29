WHITNEY, Texas (FOX 44) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Whitney Firefighter Daniel Potts.

The Whitney Police Department says the visitation and the service will be held at Marshall and Marshall, located at 201 N. Bosque Street. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday. The service will also be held at Marshall and Marshall immediately after visitation.

Police expect a large number of guests, as well as firemen from surrounding agencies, to attend the service. The parking lot at Marshall and Marshall will fill up, and then attendees will have to park at the City Library. There is a ten-acre tract that Police have permission to park vehicles in, but if the area is wet it cannot be used. Lavaca Street, between Jefferson Street and Bosque Street, will be closed.

Whitney Fire Chief David Gilmore previously announced that Potts passed away after experiencing a medical emergency while responding to a structure fire last week. Potts was a long-time firefighter, and most recently took the position of Safety Officer for the department.