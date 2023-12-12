Whitney, Tx (FOX44) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Whitney teen shot and killed early Sunday morning in what Houston police are calling an apparent road rage incident.

Seventeen-year-old Louise Jean Wilson was killed as shots were fired into a car she was driving on Houston’s Gulf Freeway about 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Houston television station KIAH reported the incident occurred on a portion of I-45 known as the Pierce Elevated near Louisiana Street as the victim was driving south. Houston police indicated she may have cut off another driver with the other car then pulling alongside and an occupant firing several shots into her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old male occupant was transported to a Houston hospital with gunshot wounds where he was treated and released. Another male occupant of the victim’s car was not injured.

The suspect in the shooting was described only as a man in his twenties.

Police were asking the public for any information on the incident.

Funeral arrangements were being made through Marshal and Marshal with visitation set for Monday, December 18 from 6-8 p.m. at 201 North Bosque in Whitney. The funeral is set for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 19.

A Go Fund Me page for the family has been set up here