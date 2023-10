HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is working a shooting north of Whitney.

The Sheriff’s Office said Friday that multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting. The shooting occurred in the area of Blue Grass Street. There are also multiple units at FM-2604 and FM-933.

The public is urged to avoid this area, as the Sheriff’s Office says this is a very active crime scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.