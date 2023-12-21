HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness of a new phone scam making its rounds.

Sheriff Rodney B. Watson says several reports have been received involving residents receiving calls from someone identifying themselves as a detective from the Office. The caller is telling the person they have an active warrant, and are soliciting a payment to take care of it.

Sheriff Watson says if you receive one of these calls, do not provide any information, set up payment plans or provide any monetary amounts. Just simply hang up the phone and consider blocking the number.

If you are truly worried, and want to check with the Sheriff’s Office to see if it is someone trying to legitimately reach you, call 254-582-5313 and press Option #1 for dispatch.