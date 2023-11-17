HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old Hood County woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the Tuesday death of a motorcyclist in a Hill County crash.

Ashley Grueschow, of Tolar, Texas, has been booked into the Hill County Jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a Ford Edge was traveling westbound on State Highway 174, near Blum, and entered the wrong side of the road. The Edge collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle which was traveling east.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Texas Health Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.

A Texas DPS spokesman said during the investigation it was determined that Grueschow was intoxicated. She was later arrested and booked into the jail. Her bond was set at $750,000.