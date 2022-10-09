Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday dismissed concerns that she was lacking the support Black voters in her state, calling it a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout.”

Speaking to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, Abrams insisted she is polling well with Black voters and that she was not concerned about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) holding recent events to win over African-Americans ahead of the November election.

“I think the manufactured crisis [is] designed to suppress turnout … I’ve done more than fifty events in the Black community,” the Democratic candidate said. “I’m excited about the turnout we’re seeing — I’m excited about the engagement that we’re seeing. I know however that every election cycle, there has to be some worry, and in this case, it is a worry that’s being manufactured.”

“But it is always an opportunity to engage. I do not take any voting bloc for granted. I may be African-American, but I’m not entitled to a single vote that I don’t earn,” Abrams added.

Abrams narrowly lost to Kemp in the 2018 election. While she won the majority of the Black vote in the race, 97 percent of Black women supported her while around 8 percent to 9 percent of Black men supported Kemp in 2018.

Some have theorized Black male voters could support Kemp in a larger wave this year amid concerns about inflation and the GOP governor’s high approval ratings.

Abrams is five points behind the Kemp in the latest InsiderAdvantage/Fox 5 poll ahead of their re-election matchup. Among Black voters, Abrams leads Kemp 83 percent to 9 percent.

In a separate Atlanta Journal Constitution poll, Abrams has about 79 percent support from Black voters, with 75 percent of Black men supporting her.

Abrams has been pushing hard to energize Black voters this election cycle, appearing on stage last month with Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage.

On Sunday, the Democratic candidate said her proposed policies remain popular: expanding Medicaid, tackling the high incarceration rate in Georgia and reducing the “one hundred-year financial gap” between White businesses and minority-owned businesses.

“These are all very discernible and clear issues for Black men, for Black communities,” she said. “And I’m the only candidate not only talking about these issues, but providing solutions.”