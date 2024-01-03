At least six state capitols across the country received bomb threats early Wednesday morning, prompting evacuations and lockdowns, though no dangerous items were immediately discovered.

Evacuations and lockdowns were reported at state capitols in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Connecticut and Michigan due to apparent bomb threats. It’s not clear whether or how the incidents might be connected.

The FBI said in a statement to The Hill that it was aware of the multiple threats, urging members of the public “to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” the agency said in a statement.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Kentucky State Police (KSP) was investigating a threat and had evacuated the state capitol in Frankfort.

“While everyone is safe, KSP has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office,” Beshear posted. “We are aware of similar threats made to other offices across the country.”

Michon Lindstrom, a spokesperson for Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, said in a statement that a threat was sent to secretaries of state across the country as a “mass email.” Lindstrom said the building was evacuated between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. local time before reopening at noon.

The threat did not specifically mention certain secretaries, but Lindstrom told the The Lexington Herald-Leader that the email said bombs had been placed in state capitol buildings.

Another threat was reported at the Georgia state capitol, according to Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Starting 2024 with a bomb threat at the Georgia State Capitol. Delayed opening until the all clear is given,” Sterling posted on X. “Avoid the area for now.”

The Georgia Department of Public Safety later said a search was conducted, and an all-clear was given.

The department said an a statement it determined the bomb threat was not credible and was a hoax email sent to an employee Wednesday morning. The building opened just before 9 a.m. local time.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed a lockdown was underway Wednesday morning in Jackson due to a bomb threat sent to the state capitol building, according to multiple local news outlets. According to a statement posted on the Legislature site, “standard emergency procedures” were being followed.

Martin said in a statement to The Hill that the department concluded that there was no threat of explosives found in the building after a search.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has successfully cleared the Mississippi State Capitol. The building was thoroughly searched, and no explosives or suspicious equipment were found,” Martin said. “This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further threat to the Capitol or surrounding buildings.”

Sgt. Jay Nelson of the Montana Highway Patrol (MTP) confirmed that a bomb threat targeting the Montana state capitol was received at 8:30 a.m. MTP troopers evacuated the building and the explosive detection K9 team swept the building.

A reporter for the Helena Independent Record posted on X that staff at the state capitol had been evacuated to nearby state buildings.

A sweep was completed and no credible threat was found, the Montana Department of Administration General Services said, adding the building had reopened to the public.

The Hill has reached out to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office for more information.

Connecticut State Capitol Police Lt. Gregory Wimble told The Hill that the state capitol was forced to evacuate just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning after numerous employees received an email warning them about a bomb threat in the building. He said officers and an explosive-detecting dog were sent in to search the building and found nothing suspicious.

He said the building was cleared shortly before 10 a.m. and that officials will be working with state, local and federal partners to investigate the incident.

In Michigan, State Police said the state capitol building in Lansing would be closed for the rest of the day as a result of a bomb threat, according to a social media post. Police said an email was sent to a general account for the state capitol at about 7:45 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

It also said it was “aware of similar threats” sent around the country. Police said that they determined there “was no threat” but that the building will remain closed.

Updated at 4:05 p.m.