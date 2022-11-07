(The Hill) — Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley on Sunday quipped that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker.

“Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America. They want the laws followed in America. So the only person we need to make sure we deport is Warnock.”

Haley, who served as ambassador to the UN during the Trump administration and is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has stumped for a number of GOP candidates across the country ahead of the midterms.

After rallies in Georgia and New Hampshire on Sunday, Haley will travel to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Monday.

Sunday’s rally was part of Walker’s bus tour through Georgia during the final stretch of the race. The former football star is running in a tight race against Warnock, a pastor who assumed office last year after winning a special election.

The Democratic senator is slightly ahead of his Republican opponent in one of the most closely watched Senate races this election cycle.

Walker is facing a number of controversies, including that he encouraged two women in separate instances to have an abortion, despite backing strict abortion bans.

At the rally, Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, said Walker is a “good person who has been put through the ringer and has had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at him.”