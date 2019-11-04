Tips for staying healthy through the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The holidays often mean enjoying all the delicious treats of the season but there is a way to stay in the spirit without throwing your health goals out the window.
We have some simple tips to keep you on track:
- Eat before the party: If the party starts at dinner time, have a nutritious meal that will keep you full.
- Pack some water for the road: Drink it on the way to the party. It will help you stay full and keep hydrated.
- Party snacking: Look at all the food before you serve yourself and choose a small plate. Then, load 3/4 of your plate with fruits, veggies and lean protein. The rest of your plate can be dedicated to having one or two sweets. Once you’re done with that food on your plate, you’re done.
- Water with alcohol: Not only is alcohol full of sugar, but it’s also a depressant. Drink lots of water in between drinks and control your intake.