I grew up in Belton fascinated with news stories and dissemination of marketing messages. In high school I helped anchor and report for a morning news segment. The local TV media plays a vital role in keeping communities informed and connected.

Years later I am excited to have joined KWKT 44 in helping businesses and organizations throughout Bell County grow their presence through TV / digital campaigns.

My passion is building creative partnerships that help my clients reach their goals and grow local businesses.

Having had a background in writing, art and marketing I am positioned to help you tell your story for growing your market share in the area.

I look forward getting to know you.