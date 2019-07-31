Hello, I’m Jessica Martinez and I’m a Creative Services Assistant. I am a Waco native, graduated University High School top of my class. I then moved to Dallas, TX to achieve my bachelor’s degree in graphic/Web design at the Art Institute of Dallas. While living there I gained experience in web, graphic, motion, and video design. I also discovered my love for photography, so I also run a small business taking portraits. A year after graduating, I did freelance work before I gained this job and moved back to Waco, which I love so much. Outside of work I love traveling, hiking, and playing with my husky, Bolt.