City of Waco Reopens Search for Chief of Police
WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is reopening their search for a new Chief of Police after COVID-19 put the search on hold. The City of Waco is launching a nationwide search for the position of Chief of Police. The opening occurred when former Chief Ryan Holt was promoted to the position of assistant […]
Activists urge South Texas border citizens to sign …
About 150 people came through the parking lot of Proyecto Juan Diego on Tuesday, which was National Voter Registration Day. It marked 42 days before the upcoming Nov. 3 presidential, state and local elections, and signals that time is running out to register for those who want to participate in upcoming elections. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.
U.S. Small Business Administration visits RAM Aircraft, …
WACO, Texas – The U.S. Small Business Administration visited a Waco business Tuesday morning which received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program. RAM Aircraft was approved for a $940,000 loan from Community Bank and Trust-Waco, allowing for 85 workers to keep their jobs. After touring the facilities, SBA leaders held a roundtable discussion with […]