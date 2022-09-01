2022 Find Your Waco Life Fair

Talent development, attraction and recruiting is a core function and focus of the Greater Waco Chamber’s Economic Development Team. The Find Your Waco Life Fair was created to connect our community and showcase it as a place for everyone to call home.

Waco has so much to offer and this event showcases EVERYTHING Waco. Employers want to connect with a talent pool throughout the community, including college students, transitioning military vets and their spouses, as well as traditional job seekers. In addition to an opportunity for employers to connect with these individuals, this event is an opportunity to connect to our city as a talent retention strategy and connect with Waco by showcasing local events, local flavors, community involvement, Waco quality of life, hobbies, sporting events and all things that make Waco an amazing, unique place to call home. If you have questions, please contact Lexy Reil at lreil@wacochamber.com or Rachel Martinez at rmartinez@wacochamber.com for more information.

Employers can connect with a talent pool from throughout the community, including college students and traditional job seekers.

Attendees can connect to businesses and organizations from across Waco and see why we love Waco.

Everyone is invited to attend — college students, transitioning military veterans, new and native Wacoans, visitors and job seekers — there’s something for everyone at Find Your Waco! This is a free event.

2022 Exhibitors