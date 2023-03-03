Kaitlin Riley

Hi, I am Kaitlin, I joined the Fox44 team on February 13th as a Creative Assistant and am so excited to be here. Though a Waco native, I studied at Louisiana Tech University where I graduated with my bachelor’s degree. I am an active member of the Brazos Theatre Improv Troupe and participate in local theatre productions whenever possible. In my free time, I can be found creating art, watching The Simpsons, or geeking out about pro wrestling.
