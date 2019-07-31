Kassandra Velazquez

I grew up in the small and lovely town of Mexia, TX. I graduated from Navarro College with my A.S and then transferred to SAGU and there obtained my B.A in Communications and A.A. in Digital Media Arts. I have always been passionate about being artistic and creative so I got involved in every opportunity I could to gain the most experience and by this, I audited extra classes and interned at SAGU Marketing and CrossTalk International. Investing time in art, photography, radio, broadcasting, film and video production made me realize that I wanted fit in a place where I could purposely offer creative ideas and produce content that can transmit messages to people in both the American and Hispanic culture. Post-graduation I started up my media freelancing business and at the same time started knocking on doors (literally) to news stations to offer my skills. I’m glad to have made a first good impression here because shortly after that, I was hired by Nexstar and since then have been a part of KWKT’s Creative Services! I also love watching TV, learning new things and chasing my puppy!