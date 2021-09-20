Kayla Simpson

Always on the lookout to learn something new, I have devoted my time to always exploring new things. Whether it be the knowledge found in books or watching new stories released on TV.

I was born and raised all over Gerogia and moved to College Station in 2013 and fell in love with the city. My hobbies include traveling, cars, eating and cooking new food, art, and of course collecting books.

Once finding my passion for marketing in 2018, I never looked back and immersed myself in the field. Attending conferences in California, learning from founders who acquired millions of followers, after everything I learned, I ended up with the Fox 44 family.