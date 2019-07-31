Hi! My name is Kenyouna Ridge. I was born in the great state of Louisiana! I am the middle child, I have an older sister and a younger brother. I spent my early childhood years in Raleigh, North Carolina. I graduated from Waco High school and received a two-year degree from Texas State Technical College in Media Communications. An interesting fact about me is I went to a different high school each year of my high school career, so making new friends come naturally to me. I’m married to Paul Ridge; we have four children and two grandchildren. In my spare time, I like to work out and hang out with my hubby and friends. I have been a marketing consultant at the local FOX affiliate here in Waco for thirteen years and have helped a countless number of advertisers in our marketplace grow their business. With my knowledge in advertising sales and being in the market place for 24 years, I am your “make it happen” marketing consultant for a successful advertising campaign. I would love to go to work for you and watch your business grow. Call or email me today to schedule a brief visit to develop ways to grow/expand your business.