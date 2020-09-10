Kim Fossum

Hi I’m Kim, and I was born and raised in Texas and a proud mother of three amazing kids who definitely keep me on my toes. My daughter has just begun her freshman year at Texas Christian University, and my boys are in 7th and 10th grade at Midway Middle School and High School. I’m a proud Texas A&M Aggie and very happy to be raising my kids in this wonderful Central Texas community of Waco. I spend most of my evenings and weekends at football, basketball and baseball practices, games and tournaments. We love college football and the Dallas Cowboys. I love live music and enjoy country concerts when someone good comes into town. I’m also a certified yoga teacher and try and squeeze in a few classes a week. We attend Harris Creek Baptist Church in McGregor and continue to be inspired by our incredible pastor and church family. I’m very passionate about my faith, family and friends. I’m very excited to have this opportunity to expand my passion into advertising sales and networking in our community. I’m looking forward to getting to know my new coworkers and entertaining you with the funny stories of my life that sometimes seem like a made-up reality show.