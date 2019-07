If you want new customers and money in your cash register, you should talk to me. As my client, I guarantee to give you fresh ideas, unmatched service, and most importantly – results. My advertising campaigns are how I pay my bills, so your success is my success. Long-term partnerships are my #1 goal. Drop me an e-mail at kbarrios@kwkt.com with FRESH in the subject, and I’ll give you $500 in free airtime with your first purchase.