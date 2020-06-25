Name our Mascots

Anyone that has been here for more than a week, may have seen the cats out-back. They have been here a while and depending on the day you may call them something like “hey cat”, kitty or if they have ever been on top of your car, maybe something else.

According to https://www.spiritualunite.com/

The black and white cat, or Tuxedo cat, is an emblem of mischief and play. It represents the need for a little good humor in our lives to break up the serious business of living. Some believe that when we lose our childhood spirit, it lives on in black and white cats.

Let’s have some fun, it’s time to give them names.

My personal thoughts are KT and Kyle.

Your input is needed. Drop a name suggestion and next month we will announce the names of our unofficial mascots.