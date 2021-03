WACO — Your Boy Q and Stephen Simcox of Fox Sports Central Texas joined the FOX44 Sports team to discuss the Baylor Lady Bears’ impressive season.

Among many topics, they discuss who they think will emerge in the Big 12, to challenge the Lady Bears, and how Kim Mulkey continues to achieve success.

Tune in each week at 6:20 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. as Matt, Mandy, Stephen and Q discuss the latest on the Baylor Lady Bears.