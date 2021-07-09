Baylor Lady Bears Sign Kendra Gillispie

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – Baylor head women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen announced Friday the signing of freshman Kendra Gillispie to the Lady Bears’ 2021-22 roster.

Gillispie, a 6-2 forward from Norman, Okla., will be the only true freshman on the Baylor roster, and she arrives in Waco with an impressive prep career. She ranked No. 58 overall and was the No. 10-ranked forward on the espnW HoopGurlz Top 100 for the class of 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kendra and her family to the Baylor family. Kendra is a physically gifted athlete with a point forward skill set,” Collen said. “Her ability to handle the ball and her strength to finish at the rim will add depth to our front court. Off the court, Kendra is a great student and passionate about teaching the game to young people.”

Gillispie played her first two seasons of high school ball at Norman High School, where she led her team to an Oklahoma Class 6A State title. As a sophomore she put up 20.8 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per contest.

After a two-year stint at Norman, she transferred to Harding Charter Prep. As a junior, she helped her new team to a 22-8 record and followed in her senior campaign by averaging 26.8 points per contest on the way to Class 4A All-State honors from The Oklahoman.

She played for her mother, Latesha Woods, at Harding Charter Prep and was a member of two AAU teams, including OKC Lions Elite and Jason Terry Lady Jets. Gillispie also competed in track and field in high school and won a state title in the shot put with Norman High School.

Gillispie joins transfers Jordan Lewis (Alabama) and Ja’Mee Asberry (Oklahoma State) as newcomers to a nucleus of six returners from the 2021 NCAA Elite Eight squad. NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo, Caitlin Bickle, Jaden Owens and Sarah Andrews are back, while Kamaria McDaniel will lace them up for Baylor for the first time in 2021-22 after sitting out last season due to injury.