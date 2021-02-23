Baylor WBB’s Richards Named as a Naismith National DPOY Semifinalist

Baylor’s DiDi Richards (2) steals the ball Texas Tech’s Maka Jackson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – Baylor’s DIDi Richards was among 10 student-athletes put on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist List by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Tuesday.

Richards, who swept both the Naismith and WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year Awards a season ago, is having another solid season. She is averaging 1.6 steals per contest and holding her defensive assignment to 29.5 percent shooting, according to Synergy.

A senior from Cypress, Texas, Richards won the awards last season despite not having astronomical steal or blocks numbers. Her reputation as an elite on-ball defender on the perimeter and keeping her opponent to a 26.2 shooting percentage earned her the honor.

This season, Richards is still putting up elite numbers despite not playing at 100 percent. She had a collision with teammate Moon Ursin in the preseason and suffered a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIOWRA). She went from temporary paralysis to back on the court in 38 days.

2021 Naismith Women’s College Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist List

Boston Aliyah Aliyah Boston So. F South Carolina SEC Burton Veronica Veronica Burton Jr. G Northwestern Big Ten Collier Charli Charli Collier Jr. F/C Texas Big 12 Cunane Elissa Elissa Cunane Jr. C NC State ACC Mack Natasha Natasha Mack Sr. F Oklahoma State Big 12 McDonald Aari Aari McDonald Sr. G Arizona Pac-12 Mulkey Nancy Nancy Mulkey Sr. C Rice C-USA Nelson-Ododa Olivia Olivia Nelson-Ododa Jr. F UConn BIG EAST Patterson Chasity Chasity Patterson Sr. G Kentucky SEC Richards DiDi DiDi Richards Sr. G Baylor Big 12

www.BaylorBears.com