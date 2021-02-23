Baylor WBB’s Richards Named as a Naismith National DPOY Semifinalist

Baylor University Press Release
By: Kyle Robarts
WACO, Texas – Baylor’s DIDi Richards was among 10 student-athletes put on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist List by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Tuesday.
Richards, who swept both the Naismith and WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year Awards a season ago, is having another solid season. She is averaging 1.6 steals per contest and holding her defensive assignment to 29.5 percent shooting, according to Synergy.
A senior from Cypress, Texas, Richards won the awards last season despite not having astronomical steal or blocks numbers. Her reputation as an elite on-ball defender on the perimeter and keeping her opponent to a 26.2 shooting percentage earned her the honor.
This season, Richards is still putting up elite numbers despite not playing at 100 percent. She had a collision with teammate Moon Ursin in the preseason and suffered a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIOWRA). She went from temporary paralysis to back on the court in 38 days.
2021 Naismith Women’s College Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist List
|Boston
|Aliyah
|Aliyah Boston
|So.
|F
|South Carolina
|SEC
|Burton
|Veronica
|Veronica Burton
|Jr.
|G
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|Collier
|Charli
|Charli Collier
|Jr.
|F/C
|Texas
|Big 12
|Cunane
|Elissa
|Elissa Cunane
|Jr.
|C
|NC State
|ACC
|Mack
|Natasha
|Natasha Mack
|Sr.
|F
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|McDonald
|Aari
|Aari McDonald
|Sr.
|G
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|Mulkey
|Nancy
|Nancy Mulkey
|Sr.
|C
|Rice
|C-USA
|Nelson-Ododa
|Olivia
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|Jr.
|F
|UConn
|BIG EAST
|Patterson
|Chasity
|Chasity Patterson
|Sr.
|G
|Kentucky
|SEC
|Richards
|DiDi
|DiDi Richards
|Sr.
|G
|Baylor
|Big 12
